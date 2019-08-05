Georgia United Launches GT Athletics Affinity Debit Card

DULUTH, Ga. – To kick off the start of the school year and football season, Georgia United Credit Union announced the launch of their Affinity Visa® Debit Cards with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association. Georgia United is excited to offer students, alumni and fans the opportunity to show their team pride by choosing one of three debit card designs with their checking account.

“There is already a lot of excitement around our partnership and we are thrilled to launch these new cards to reinforce our support,” Georgia United’s President and CEO, Debbie Smith, stated. “We have been actively involved with Georgia Tech for over 50 years and are committed to providing programs to support students, graduates and loyal fans.”

As the official credit union of Georgia Tech athletics, Georgia United has also shown support to student-athletes through scholarships, financial education programs and various community service initiatives.

“A portion of every transaction made with a Georgia Tech athletics debit card will support student-athletes,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “This is a unique feature of our partnership and we are confident that fans will be excited to show their support by using their Georgia Tech athletics debit cards.”

The official team debit cards accompany the credit union’s checking account programs that feature advanced online and mobile banking technology and access to 100,000 ATMs across 170 countries.

To request an official Georgia Tech athletics debit card with checking account, visit gucu.org/gojackets or call 888.493.4328.

About Georgia United:

Georgia United Credit Union is an award-winning financial leader and partner in education. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia United is one of the state’s largest credit unions, with over $1.3 billion in assets, 160,000 members and 19 branch locations. As a not-for-profit financial institution, profits are returned to members by way of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower interest rates through simple and compelling products designed for today’s lifestyle. Since 1958, Georgia United’s mission has been to positively impact the lives of the members, team members and communities they serve through programs and events that support financial literacy, the school systems and surrounding communities.

About Georgia Tech Athletics:

With 400-plus student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech athletics competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech athletics has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at GT), commitments to athletics scholarships until a student-athlete graduates and the use of virtual reality in recruiting among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football – 1917, 1928, 1952 and 1990; one in women’s tennis – 2007), appeared in two Final Fours in men’s basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002 and 2006). Combining world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech athletics has produced 85 Academic All-Americans.