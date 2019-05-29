Tickets Selling Fast for Georgia Tech Regional

Atlanta Regional Central

THE FLATS – In just three days of all-session packages being available, tickets for the highly anticipated 2019 Atlanta Baseball Regional are already selling fast, Georgia Tech announced on Wednesday.

A limited supply of all-session chairback seats remain on sale for the weekend, while all-session reserved bench packages are also moving quickly. If availability remains, single-session tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

All-session packages guarantee seating for all games played during the weekend, with all-session chairback seating priced at $72 and all-session reserved bench seating priced at $60.

Georgia Tech students are reminded that free student tickets will be available for pickup for Georgia Tech games during the 2019 NCAA Regional. GT student ticket pickup procedures are as follows:

Georgia Tech students can claim one (1) ticket per valid BuzzCard.

BuzzCard can be presented in-person at the Georgia Tech ticket office (150 Bobby Dodd Way NW) during normal business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

If tickets remain, student can present their BuzzCard at Russ Chandler Stadium on gameday at Gate 3 starting 2.5 hours prior to first pitch.

Student tickets are complimentary , while supplies last.

, while supplies last. Students wishing to sit together should pick up their tickets together, as seating is reserved.

In its highest ranking since 2005, No. 3 National Seed Georgia Tech baseball is hosting Florida A&M, Coastal Carolina and Auburn at Russ Chandler Stadium on May 31-June 2 (June 3 if necessary).

The Yellow Jackets will play its first game of the Regional on Friday, May 31 against Florida A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3. The early game will feature Auburn and Coastal Carolina, with first pitch slated for 12 p.m. on ESPNU.

Fans can purchase tickets by clicking HERE or by calling the ticket office at 1-888-TECHTIX. Full ticketing and Atlanta Regional information can be found on the Regional Central page by clicking HERE.

