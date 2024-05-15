Thursday Game at Florida State Moved to 7

THE FLATS – As Florida State continues to ready its stadium and field in the aftermath of last week’s tornadoes, first pitch of Georgia Tech baseball’s Game 1 on Thursday, May 16 has been moved to 7 p.m., FSU announced Wednesday.

The rest of the series remains unaltered with Friday’s Game 2 starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s series finale beginning at 2 p.m.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on X.

