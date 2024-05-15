Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Thursday Game at Florida State Moved to 7

Share

THE FLATS As Florida State continues to ready its stadium and field in the aftermath of last week’s tornadoes, first pitch of Georgia Tech baseball’s Game 1 on Thursday, May 16 has been moved to 7 p.m., FSU announced Wednesday.

The rest of the series remains unaltered with Friday’s Game 2 starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s series finale beginning at 2 p.m.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on X.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Semifinalist

Cam Jones holds .335 average, 5.04 ERA at Georgia Tech

Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Semifinalist
Baseball Weather Cancels Tuesday Game against Mercer

Jackets to finish regular season at Florida State on May 16-18

Weather Cancels Tuesday Game against Mercer
Baseball VIDEO: Baseball vs. No. 9 Duke

Look back at Georgia Tech's series win over ninth-ranked Duke

VIDEO: Baseball vs. No. 9 Duke
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets