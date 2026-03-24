Three Matches in Five Days Due Up for Tech

GEORGIA TECH (8-8, 3-3 ACC) at KENNESAW STATE (8-4, 0-0 Conference USA)

Wednesday, March 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Kennesaw, Ga. | Betty Siegel Courts

Live Stats: Click Here

GEORGIA TECH (8-8, 3-3 ACC) vs. No. 32 MIAMI (10-3, 6-1 ACC)

Friday, March 27 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

GEORGIA TECH (8-8, 3-3 ACC) vs. FLORIDA STATE (4-12, 0-6 ACC)

Sunday, March 29 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Senior Day/Bucket Hats (First 50 Fans)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis wraps up both the non-conference and home portions of the spring 2026 campaign this week with three games in five days beginning Wednesday at Kennesaw State followed by weekend matchups against Miami and Senior Day vs. Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC) are coming off a 4-1 victory over Penn State on home court Sunday where Given Roach and Eleni Karantali improved their doubles win streak to six and Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier added their fourth-straight. Tech is led on the singles court by No. 66 Alejandra Cruz, who will be honored during Sunday’s pregame Senior Day ceremony. Cruz holds a 9-4 record on court one this season and is 8-1 in singles action against non-conference foes.

Wednesday’s showdown in Kennesaw marks the first time Tech will have traveled to the northwest Atlanta suburb. The Jackets hold a 6-0 all-time record over the Owls (8-4, 0-0 CUSA) and are facing the in-state opponent for the first time since a 5-2 win on Jan. 29, 2021. KSU has won eight of its last nine and is 3-1 on its home court this season. The Owls picked up a 4-3 win over Virginia Tech back on March 10.

Tech’s Friday evening battle with the Hurricanes (10-3, 6-1 ACC) puts the home team in position to even the all-time series currently led by the Florida squad, 17-16. Tech is 6-6 against the Canes on home court and have won four of the last six in the series. Miami boasts a perfect 4-0 record in true road matches this season and have won seven of its last eight.

The weekend cap against the Seminoles (4-12, 0-6 ACC) has Tech looking for its first home win in the series since Feb. 26, 2017. FSU leads the all-time series, 24-17 and has the advantage in recent meetings. Florida State is 0-7 on the road this season and is looking for its first win since Feb. 28. FSU is at Clemson Friday before traveling to The Flats.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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