Three Jackets Receive All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball (16-13, 11-9 ACC) collected three ACC post season honors as was announced by the conference Monday afternoon, ahead of its 2025 NCAA Tournament run beginning Thursday. Bianca Garibaldi was named Second Team All-ACC while the freshmen duo of Anna Fiedorowicz and Mimi Mambu earned their place on the All-Freshmen team.

Garibaldi joined the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2025 season and proved to be one of the most dangerous pieces of Tech’s lineup across the board. She not only led the team in blocks (133) but also in hitting percentage (.420) with 208 kills. The Argentinian finished the season ranked third overall in the ACC, second in conference play, for hitting percentage. Nationally, the sophomore is ranked 18 th for blocks per set and 23 rd for total blocks. Garibaldi’s season is highlighted by her four solo blocks against Virginia that tied the modern scoring era record for solo blocks in a single match and her 133 total blocks that set a new modern scoring era record for blocks in a single season.

Fiedorowicz’s freshman campaign started slow but she worked her way into the starting lineup and quickly became one of the most dangerous players in Tech’s offense. The Poland native finished her first year on The Flats with five double-double performances and a team high 16 double-digit kill performances, all of which came against ACC opponents. Her first season sporting White & Tech Gold saw her finish second on the team for kills (258) and collect one ACC weekly honor after leading Tech through a double-sweep week against Clemson which featured 28 kills, averaging 4.67 kills per set, and an impressive .479 attack percentage along with 13 digs, two assists, and one service ace.

Mambu’s first collegiate season came to a close leading Tech’s offense with 290 kills. Her freshman campaign began with three consecutive double-double performances during the Georgia Tech Classic. The Virginia native her first career ACC honor as she was named the Freshman of the Week after 42 digs, 40 kills, averaging 3.64 kills per set, nine aces, and three assists. Her season was highlighted by a career high 20 kills against Duke and 14 double-digit kill performances.

WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 4 | Georgia Tech vs No. 8 UCLA | 4:30 p.m. | Historic Memorial Coliseum | Lexington, KY

Thursday, Dec. 4 | No. 1 Kentucky vs Wofford | 7 p.m. | Historic Memorial Coliseum | Lexington, KY

Friday, Dec. 5 | Winner of match 1 vs Winner of match 2 | 7 p.m. | Historic Memorial Coliseum | Lexington, KY

Making its 15th NCAA tournament appearance in program history, Georgia Tech will begin its tournament run against UCLA in the First Round on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m.. The winner of the match will advance to take on the winner of No. 1 Kentucky vs. Wofford on Friday at 7 p.m. The victor will move on to regional play on Dec. 11-14 at one of four non-predetermined campus sites.

The White and Gold will now make its sixth straight tournament appearance for the first time in program history, surpassing its five-appearance streak from 2000-04. The selection also marks the sixth NCAA Tournament berth for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Michelle Collier. The Jackets are 17-14 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches and 8-5 in the Michelle Collier era, the highest winning percentage of any Georgia Tech coach.

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

First and second round Dec. 4-6 at non-predetermined campus sites.

Regionals Dec. 11-14 at non-predetermined campus sites

Semifinals Dec. 18 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Championship Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri



