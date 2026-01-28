Three Jackets Named All-ACC Academic

For Garibaldi and Soares, this is their second academic accolades of the season after being named to CSC Academic All-District back in December. The honor is the first academic honor from the conference for all three of the honorees.

Garibaldi maintained an exceptional GPA while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business administration. On the court, she competed in 107 sets across 29 matches during her first season on The Flats. Garibaldi emerged as one of the Yellow Jackets’ most efficient and aggressive attackers, leading the team with a .417 hitting percentage. She also set a new modern-era program record with 139 total blocks, including 13 solo stops. Her standout season earned her Second Team All-ACC recognition following the regular season and AVCA All-Region honors ahead of Tech’s 2025 NCAA Tournament run.

Soares was one of just two Yellow Jackets to start all 30 matches and play all 112 sets through her junior season, while maintaining a strong GPA in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree in business administration. The Brazilian setter served as Tech’s primary distributor and a key presence at the net, recording 1,087 of the team’s 1,408 total assists. She averaged 9.71 assists per set with a .417 assist percentage. Soares also added 25 kills—tying her career high nine times—and finished the season with 48 blocks, including six solo blocks. Nationally, she ranked just outside the top 50 in both total assists (53rd) and assists per set (59th).

Velez was one of four Yellow Jackets to see action in every set of the 2025 season. She began the season with a top-program performance in the form of a career high 30 digs in Tech’s sweep of Wofford. Her 30-dig performance to start the season earned Velez her first ACC honor as she was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week. She continued to have an exceptional senior season as she went on to finish the season recording double-digit digs in 22 of Tech’s 30 total matches.

