Three Jackets Compete in Friday’s Action at NCAA East Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech track and field saw three in action on day three of NCAA East Prelims – one in the triple jump and two in the 3000m steeplechase.

John Watkins opened competition for Tech in the triple jump, recording a mark of 15.55m for 15th place.

Two from the distance squad ran in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, with John Higinbotham in 31st place with a time of 9:04.89 and Billy Carlton in 41st with a 9:14.37

The Yellow Jackets will conclude action at NCAA East Prelims on Saturday with three from the women’s squad competing: Grace Driskill 3000m steeplechase, Mary Brady in the 5000m and Kendall Ward in the high jump.

For live results of NCAA East Prelims, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

