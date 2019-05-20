Thomas Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – For his impressive performance on the mound this weekend, Georgia Tech baseball junior Connor Thomas was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year, the conference announced on Monday.

Thomas tossed his second complete-game shutout of the season last Friday to help the Yellow Jackets clinch its ninth-consecutive ACC series and win the ACC Coastal Division. He bested his previous record of 96 pitches in a shutout, only needing 93 pitches to accomplish the feat against Pitt.

The portsider also struck out nine batters to eclipse the 200-career strikeout milestone and issued just one walk over the nine innings of work. Thomas took a one-hitter into the ninth inning before ultimately allowing two singles on the day. During the game, he retired 14-straight batters at one point en route to throwing the fifth complete game of his career.

The Omega, Ga. finishes the regular season 9-1 and ranks among the top 10 of the ACC with a 3.11 ERA. Thomas has been sensational down the stretch of the season, posting a 2.35 ERA and 3-0 record for the month of May, allowing just six runs in three games. He’s struck out 16 batters and issued just three walks to the tune of a .235 opponents’ batting average.

