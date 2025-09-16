Thomas Earns Second ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week Honor

THE FLATS – Caitlin Thomas was named the ACC Women’s Cross Country Freshman of the Week for a second time this season. The Georgia Tech cross country teams have claimed three conference honors through just two races this campaign.

Thomas has had one of the brightest starts of any freshman in the country, following a second-place finish in her debut at the Stan Sims Invite before clocking a sub-17-minute 5k at the Southern Showcase to come across the line in 10th. She currently holds the fastest time this season at 16:57.9, averaging just under 5:30 per mile.

The Hastings, New York, native became the first Yellow Jacket to claim multiple ACC Freshman of the Week honors since Sarah Copeland was named to the award three times throughout the 2021 season.

The Georgia Tech women’s cross country team has achieved two top-five team finishes in the first two races, winning the Stans Sims Invite for a third consecutive season before placing fourth of 53 schools at the Southern Showcase.

The Yellow Jackets will host the Georgia Tech XC Invitational at Bouckaert Farm on October 3 as its next event on the calendar.

