Thomas and Windham Named ACC Freshmen of the Week

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams earned conference accolades following the first week of the season as announced on Tuesday afternoon. Caitlin Thomas was named the ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week while Wyatt Windham was named the ACC Men’s Freshman of the Week after strong collegiate debuts at the Stan Sims Invite.

Windham and Thomas each helped their respective teams claim first place in the opening event of the season. The women’s team came first for the third consecutive year at the Stan Sims Invite while the men’s side earned back-to-back wins at Allatoona Creek Park.

Thomas began her Yellow Jacket career with a 17:23.3 run in the 5k event to finish second in the race. She finished ahead of all non-GT runners and came within five seconds of first place belonging to Tech junior Lottie Chappell.

Thomas became the first Georgia Tech female runner to earn ACC weekly honors since Sarah Copeland was named a three-time ACC Freshman of the Week in 2021.

Windham finished among a swarm of Tech runners as he ran the four-mile event in 19:50.9 to come home 10th in his opening career race. He had the highest finish of all freshmen in the race and ahead of all Emory and SCAD Atlanta runners.

Windham became the first Georgia Tech male runner to earn ACC weekly honors since Andrew Kent was named the ACC Performer of the Week in October 2020.

This marks the first time both teams have earned ACC weekly honors in the same week in over a decade.

Georgia Tech will continue its season at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama on September 12.

