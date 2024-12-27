The Last Word Before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl

2024 Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech Football (7-5, 5-3 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Friday, Dec. 27 · 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT · Birmingham, Ala. · Protective Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Neal
Analyst: Aaron Murray
Sideline Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Offensive tackle Jordan Williams is expected to make his 53rd-career start on Friday, which will break Georgia Tech’s all-time record for career starts of 52, which was set by Roddy Jones from 2008-11.
THE TRAILER
Together – One More Time.#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/SHFm5zCVv4
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 27, 2024
THE JERSEY
One More Time in 2024 ⚪️#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zicAls4J49
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 27, 2024
PEP RALLY IN UPTOWN BIRMINGHAM
WHITE and GOLD 🗣️#StingEm 🐝 https://t.co/DskFdIkpQq pic.twitter.com/ajO8kQpp1y
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) December 27, 2024
Turning Birmingham white and gold 🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/7Q1LkU6BI0
— Georgia Tech Band (@GTmarchingband) December 27, 2024
Georgia Tech wide receiver Chase Lane the emcee for today’s Birmingham Bowl pep rally pic.twitter.com/KUByeNbuMw
— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) December 26, 2024
HONORING HEROES ON CHRISTMAS DAY
“We don’t know them all.
But we owe them all.”
Grateful to visit some of our veterans.#StingEm 🐝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PyIxvDYNtR
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 26, 2024
BIRMINGHAM BOWL BOWLING CHALLENGE CHAMPIONS
Georgia Tech is the CHAMPION of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl bowling challenge.#StingEm 🐝🎳 pic.twitter.com/FDM6Xz426N
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 26, 2024
HITTIN’ THE LINKS
Hit the links today ⛳️🏌️#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ijqJIEXBXV
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 25, 2024
MORE BUZZ
One last practice breakdown 🫡#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/alaH0devog
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 26, 2024
“In the kitchen wrist twistin” 👨🍳#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/mrnLwOaRMe
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 25, 2024
Brent Key closes the presser like this, "I’m really proud of these men and this season, but also these guys at Georgia Tech finished with a 3.0 GPA, the highest in-season GPA in program history. They aspire to be great on and off the field. That is what I’m most proud about."
— Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) December 24, 2024
It’s nice to have you in Birmingham, @GeorgiaTechFB and @VandyFootball📍
Limited tickets for Friday’s game are still available, get yours now at https://t.co/G9aDmHfnHF!@cityofbhamal @JeffCoToday @inbirmingham #birminghambowl pic.twitter.com/mTLyPLYvaw
— Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) December 24, 2024
📍 Birmingham, AL@Birmingham_Bowl #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ROMR7K2IVH
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 23, 2024
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Game Preview
Monday: PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl Day 1
Tuesday: VIDEO: Birmingham Bowl Pregame Press Conference
Tuesday: PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl Day 2
Wednesday: Georgia Tech Holds 2024 Banquet
Wednesday: PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl Day 3
Thursday: VIDEO: Media Availability
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.