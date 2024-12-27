Open search form
The Last Word Before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl

2024 Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech Football (7-5, 5-3 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Friday, Dec. 27 · 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT · Birmingham, Ala. · Protective Stadium

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal
Analyst: Aaron Murray
Sideline Reporter: Ashley ShahAhmadi

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

Jordan Williams_Oct. 2024

DID YOU KNOW?
Offensive tackle Jordan Williams is expected to make his 53rd-career start on Friday, which will break Georgia Tech’s all-time record for career starts of 52, which was set by Roddy Jones from 2008-11.

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday: Game Preview
Monday: PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl Day 1
Tuesday: VIDEO: Birmingham Bowl Pregame Press Conference
Tuesday: PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl Day 2
Wednesday: Georgia Tech Holds 2024 Banquet
Wednesday: PHOTOS: Birmingham Bowl Day 3
Thursday: VIDEO: Media Availability

