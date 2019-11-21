Open search form
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 11 vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Football vs. NC State
Thursday, Nov. 21 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)

TICKETS | PARKING 

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
Analyst: Matt Hasselbeck
Analyst: Pat McAfee
Sideline Reporter: Molly McGrath

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 84 / XM 84 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
As a team, Georgia Tech has blocked three kicks this season, all in the last five games (blocked punt on Oct. 12 at Duke, blocked field goal on Oct. 19 at Miami, blocked punt Nov. 2 vs. Pitt). The Yellow Jackets’ two blocked punts are tied for fourth in NCAA Division I FBS this season and its three total blocked kicks are tied for eighth nationally.

VIDEO: Uniform Reveal

HONORING BRANDON ADAMS

GAME CAPTAINS

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #NCSUvsGT

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Kickoff Time
Monday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Inside The Chart: Built to Last (Tyler Davis)

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
November 21, 2019 Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 41)

This week's edition previews football's Thursday night game vs. NC State and volleyball's senior day

Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 41)
November 20, 2019 VIDEO: Uniform Reveal - Game 11

Jackets break out brand-new combo for primetime in Midtown ATL

VIDEO: Uniform Reveal - Game 11
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets