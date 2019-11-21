The Last Word Before Game 11 vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Football vs. NC State
Thursday, Nov. 21 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
Analyst: Matt Hasselbeck
Analyst: Pat McAfee
Sideline Reporter: Molly McGrath
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 84 / XM 84 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
As a team, Georgia Tech has blocked three kicks this season, all in the last five games (blocked punt on Oct. 12 at Duke, blocked field goal on Oct. 19 at Miami, blocked punt Nov. 2 vs. Pitt). The Yellow Jackets’ two blocked punts are tied for fourth in NCAA Division I FBS this season and its three total blocked kicks are tied for eighth nationally.
VIDEO: Uniform Reveal
HONORING BRANDON ADAMS
Every game this season, we HONOR Brandon Adams and the IMPACT he made in our lives. Tomorrow night, @tylercooksey will wear 9️⃣0️⃣.#FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xb8M4PNipx
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 20, 2019
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 1️⃣1️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @D_Curry_22
👑 @Tyler_Davis9
👑 @nathancottrell5
👑 @j_southers70 #404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/Tqq4Lqufpn
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 20, 2019
