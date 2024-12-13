29 Student-Athletes Set to Graduate from Georgia Tech

THE FLATS – Twenty-nine student-athletes are among the Georgia Tech students that will graduate from the Institute in commencement ceremonies held this weekend at McCamish Pavilion and Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The Yellow Jackets’ 29 graduating student-athletes includes 27 receiving bachelor’s degrees and two – football’s Will Scissum and Brett Seither – that have earned master’s degrees.

The graduates were celebrated during Tech athletics’ traditional graduation brunch on Friday, which featured the graduates receiving their special graduation stoles that recognize them as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies. Graduates Avery Boyd (football), Bailey Chapin (softball) and John Watkins (men’s track and field) were featured speakers at the graduation brunch.

Georgia Tech athletics’ full list of graduates includes:

Football

Zeek Biggers (business administration)

Leo Blackburn (business administration)

Avery Boyd (literature, media and communication)

Jordan Brown (business administration)

Christian Burkhalter (literature, media and communication)

Kaleb Edwards (business administration)

Weston Franklin (business administration)

Quez Jackson (history, technology and society)

Abdul Janneh, Jr. (business administration)

Christian Leary (literature, media and communication)

Ben Postma (business administration)

Zach Pyron (business administration)

Corey Robinson II (business administration)

Joshua Robinson (business administration)

Will Scissum (master’s – civil engineering)

Makius Scott (business administration)

Brett Seither (master’s – international security)

Softball

Bailey Chapin (biology)

Madison Dobbins (literature, media and communication)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Wiggo Frohde (industrial engineering)

Batur Unlu (computer science)

Men’s Track and Field

John Watkins (electrical engineering)

Volleyball

Laura Fischer (business administration)

Tamara Otene (history, technology and society)