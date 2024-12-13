Georgia Tech Fulfills Requests for Three Times Original Bowl Allotment

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has fulfilled nearly 9,000 ticket requests for the 2024 Birmingham Bowl versus Vanderbilt, Tech athletics announced on Friday morning.

Georgia Tech received the nearly 9,000 ticket requests during the request period that closed at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The requests almost tripled Georgia Tech’s original allotment of 3,000 tickets. However, Tech has secured enough tickets from the Birmingham Bowl to fulfill all requests that were received by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Seating will be determined in order of Alexander-Tharpe Fund Priority Points.

Tickets available through Georgia Tech are now officially SOLD OUT. For fans that did not request tickets through Georgia Tech before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, a limited number of tickets remain available directly through the Birmingham Bowl at birminghambowl.com/tickets.

In one of the more intriguing matchups of the 2024 bowl season, Georgia Tech football accepted an invitation to play Vanderbilt in the 2024 Birmingham Bowl earlier this week. The Birmingham Bowl will be held on Friday, Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham, Ala., with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The matchup pits Georgia Tech (7-5, 5-3 ACC) against Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5 SEC) for the 39th time overall, but the first time in the postseason. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 20-15-3, but are 12-0-1 against the Commodores since 1948 and haven’t lost to Vandy since 1941. The Jackets have won six-straight in the series since a 10-10 tie in 1965.

Most recently, Tech and Vandy have squared off four times since 2002, with the Jackets winning 45-3 (2002 in Atlanta), 24-17 in overtime (2003 in Nashville), 56-31 (2009 in Nashville) and 38-7 (2016 in Atlanta).

Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt were conference-mates for 48 years – in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (1916-21), Southern Conference (1922-32) and Southeastern Conference (1933-63). Their rivalry spawned a traveling trophy – a cow bell – that has been awarded to the winning team since 1924. Tech has had possession of the bell since its 13-0 win over Vandy in 1948.

This season, Tech and Vanderbilt are among the 14 unranked teams that have knocked off top-10 opponents, with the Jackets beating No. 10 Florida State on Aug. 24 and No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9, and the Commodores taking down No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 5.

The bowl appearance is Georgia Tech’s 47th, which is tied for 15th all-time. The Yellow Jackets are 26-20 in bowl games, with the 26 victories tied for 11th all-time and the .565 winning percentage also ranking 11th among teams with a minimum of 15 bowl wins.

This marks the second-straight year that Georgia Tech has sold out its allotment of bowl tickets, as it also sold out its allotment for last year’s Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where the Yellow Jackets defeated UCF, 30-17.

