Tech Hosts NC State Under Lights on Thursday Night

Offensively, freshman and sophomores have accounted for 98 percent of team’s passing yards, 94 percent of team’s rushing yards and 72 percent of team’s receiving yards this season. The Yellow Jackets continue to develop young players, as the roster currently sports the second-fewest active seniors (eight) in the nation.

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech wraps up its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Thursday night with a cross-divisional matchup versus NC State.

• Georgia Tech and NC State are squaring off for the 30th time overall, dating back to 1918, and 28th time since Tech began ACC play in 1983.

• However, due to the Yellow Jackets (Coastal Division) and Wolfpack (Atlantic Division) being put on opposite sides of the ledger when the ACC split into divisions in 2005, they have only met on the gridiron three times in the past 12 years (2010, 2011 and 2014). This week’s visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium is NC State’s first since 2010.

• Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 19-10. The Yellow Jackets have won 12 of the last 15 matchups in the series, dating back to 1995.

• Since the ACC began divisional play in 2005, Georgia Tech is 18-4 in regular season games against rotating opponents from the Atlantic Division (the Yellow Jackets play very member of the Atlantic Division besides Clemson on a rotating basis — Clemson is the Jackets’ permanent crossover opponent from the Coastal). However, NC State is the only rotating opponent from the Atlantic Division that has beaten Tech twice since ‘05, with wins over the Jackets in 2005 and 2010.

• Georgia Tech has a long history of hosting nationally televised ACC games on Thursday nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This week marks the 22nd time since beginning ACC play in 1983 and the 21st time in the past 29 seasons (since 1991) that the Yellow Jackets are playing an ACC opponent in a nationally televised Thursday night game at Bobby Dodd.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.