TGW: More From Geoff Collins' Media Conference

EDITOR’S NOTE: Click HERE to read Part 1 of The Good Word recap of Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins’ June 2 video conference with local media

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word

A call to action for racial equality wasn’t the only emotional moment of Geoff Collins’ video conference with local reporters last week.

Early on in the conversation, when discussing the return of the student-athletes, Collins made sure to address the team’s recognition of Bryce Gowdy. The 17-year-old Broward County, Fla., native would have been an incoming freshman this spring, but died tragically on New Year’s Eve. It’s the second-straight season the Jackets will dedicate themselves to the memory of a lost teammate — 2019 was dedicated to “Big B,” Brandon Adams. The tribute will appear in a video of the “Jumpstart Jackets” Zoom call Collins and the staff had with the incoming freshmen late last month. It will soon be posted on social media.

“I would have been remiss if I didn’t include him in that meeting,” Collins said. “He would be here with us if this was the first day of classes and this was the first day that we’re doing things as a Georgia Tech football program … As this signing class progresses, through graduation and through championships, all those things that this class is going to be a part of, [we want] to make sure that we’re carrying Bryce’s legacy throughout with this group of guys. It was on my heart to include him as well.”

While social issues were the focus of the call, student-athletes’ return to campus was also a topic. Phase I of their return is scheduled for June 15 and will be done under watchful eyes and a vigilant adherence to a “safety-first” protocol.

“We’ve got an unbelievable medical staff, we’ve got an athletic department that is committed to making sure that all of our student-athletes and our football players — because they’re going to be the first ones to [fully] return to campus — that they’re health and safety is the first priority in every single thing that we do,” he said. “There are a lot of programs that are starting to return, have returned, maybe even returning as early as [last] weekend. [Georgia Tech’s return] might be a little bit later than some places but we wanted to make sure that all processes were in place, we had all the data that we needed to ensure that when our guys return, that we have the best chance to be successful and to keep our guys healthy and safe, even from the very start.

“It may look to the outside world that we’re being really cautious. I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” he added. “The level of thought and care went into every single decision throughout this thing for our guys and even for our staff. We have some coaching staff members whose family members have compromised immune systems, so we take those things into consideration as well for the health and well-being of every single person that is in our organization or can be affected by any decisions that we make and how we handle the protocols in place.”