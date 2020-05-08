TGW: Go (Back) West!

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word Every athlete strives to make every second count but that goal is especially vital for sprinters. They literally have no time to lose in getting from Point A to Point B. Denise Woode has been sprinting since she started running track in ninth grade after being introduced to the sport by her older brother, Denzel, himself a track athlete. “I’ve always been a sprinter,” said Woode, who ran the 100, 200, 400 and various relays in her four years at Georgia Tech. “I started running 800s and went down in distance over time as we found out I had the foot speed for it.” She showed she has similar speed on the academic side, fast-tracking her way through the Institute’s prestigious Aerospace Engineering program and landing full-time employment at Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace and aircraft manufacturer, her dream company.

“My job title is ‘Structural Design Engineer.’ So that means I spend a lot of time in CAD Software and designing different 3D models of things, making drawings,” said Woode, who plans to start in July, and eventually will work out of the Everett, Washington, office, although she may actually begin her career working out of her living room in her apartment in Atlanta, depending upon how long quarantining is necessary. While she doesn’t know where she’ll start her dream career, she does know on which project, the 777X, which Boeing declares, “will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.” It’s a big deal, coming with a price tag north of $400 million (ranging from $410 for the 777-8 to $442 million for the 777-9), has the largest wing ever produced for an airplane (212’, 8” (64.82 m) on the ground, 235’, 5” (71.75 m) extended) and has been purchased by All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. The plane had a successful maiden voyage on January 25. “Because it’s a new program I don’t fully know what the day-to-day life will be like, exactly, but overall I will be modeling things and drawing with CAD Software,” she said. Woode should be a perfect fit to help streamline the 777X, considering how she streamlined her career path into Boeing. Her ability to make happen the transformation from college junior who had never been on a job interview to holder of a full-time job with her dream company, working as structural design engineer on its prize project STILL leaves Denise a little bit in awe. The journey began when she got wind of a career fair on campus. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to go to this career fair,’” she recalled. “I found out they’re having on-campus interviews. I hadn’t even applied for the on-campus requisition. (Her academic advisors) told me to apply.”

But once the ball started rolling there was no stopping it. Never been on a job interview? No problem. What better way to approach an interview with Boeing than to learn on the fly? “I was like, ‘This is my first job interview. I don’t know what I’m doing,’” Denise said, with a laugh. “I looked up STAR questions the night before and tried to prepare as much as possible, talked to as many people as I could. It’s kind of crazy because I never thought I’d get it. When I got (the internship) I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t expect this.’ I was really excited but I was in complete disbelief.’” That summer she’d work on Boeing’s big project at the time, the NMA (New Midsize Airplane/Aircraft). Before she returned to Atlanta, she pursued the opportunity of coming back after graduation — an opportunity she saw as somewhat pie in the sky. “I asked, ‘So what’s the likelihood of this internship turning into a job offer?’ They’re like, ‘It’s pretty likely. We try to keep people who have internships,’” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh!’ I actually got my foot in the door and way earlier than I thought I would. I thought, ‘Okay, one day I’ll work at Boeing after I work at like five other companies and work my way up,’”