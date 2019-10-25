TGW: Big Step Forward

By: Jon Cooper

*Photos courtesy of FIBA No one has to tell Lorela Cubaj about respecting her elders, especially when it comes to basketball. The native of Terni, Italy, learned the game as an eight-year-old from one of her two uncles that played professionally in her home country. That willingness to continue to learn and heed the advice of more experienced players was never more evident than this past summer, when the Cubaj made her debut for the Italian Senior National Team at EuroBasket 2019. “It was a really different experience since I was playing with people that were like 10 years older than me,” said the 6-4 Cubaj, who at 20, was the youngest player on the squad and one of two 20-year-olds on the roster (the other, center Olbis Futo Andre, is two weeks older) on a team in which the average age was 26. “I’m glad I had the experience. I had to experience them because there were pros who have been doing this their whole life. Playing with them is just a different kind of play — more mature, more intense — just because they are older and better at what the game of basketball is. But it was really, really a pleasure for me just to participate and play with them.” The pleasure actually was mutual, as Cubaj chipped in plenty. She came off the bench and went straight to the boards. She pulled in 11.0 per game (good for 10th in the tournament) and 2.5 on the offensive glass (seventh). “That’s something that I really wanted to do for the team, since our team wasn’t that big,” said Cubaj, the team’s tallest player (listed as 1 cm taller than Andre). “I wanted to do well on the boards and make hustle plays, just to make sure that the team could win or had the possibility to win. That’s something that I focused on, defense and rebounds, especially because it was my first competition so I didn’t really have a major role. So that’s what I was focusing on more.”

That focus paid off in Group C play. Cubaj pulled in game-highs in rebounds and offensive rebounds in the opening 57-54 win over Turkey, then had a game-high four offensive boards and team-high 10 total in the second game, a 59-51 loss to Hungary. In the Group Play finale she played only 6:52 in the 75-57 laugher over Slovenia, registering an assist. In the Qualifier she pulled in three offensive rebounds, blocked three shots and made two steals (tied for the team lead), in a losing effort, as Russia eliminated Italy, 63-54. For the tournament, she pulled in 20 rebounds, 5.0 rebounds per game (11.0 per 40 minutes), splitting her effectiveness equally, pulling in 10 (2.5 per game) on each end of the floor. She also had three blocks and made three steals. Impressively, she compiled her numbers in only 18.3 minutes per game, seventh on the squad. Even more impressive was that she compiled those numbers against some pretty good competition. In order, Cubaj played against Turkey’s 26-year-old Kiah Stokes, a star at UConn, then a first-round pick of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, where she played for two years and was All-Rookie and second team All-Defense, Hungary’s Bernadett Hatar, 25, a four-year veteran of Euroleague Women, then Shante Evans, 28, who played four years at Hofstra and was in 2018 Euroleague Women, and finally Natalia Vieru, 30, Russia’s tallest pro (6-7), an Olympian (2012) and a professional since 2005. Thinking about that plus playing in your first senior tournament could have made for an intimidating and impossible task. Not thinking about it did make for a possible and productive tournament. “It came to my mind, obviously, but I had to put those aside because we had the really short time to prepare for the competition and, obviously, if you want to be part of the competition you have to give your all,” she said. “That’s basically what I was trying to do — just put those thoughts aside and think, ‘I’m the same as them. I have the same opportunity and I just have to take it.’”