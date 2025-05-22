Ten Jackets Qualify for NCAA East Prelims

THE FLATS – Ten Yellow Jackets are set to represent Georgia Tech track and field at NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla., hosted by the University of North Florida. The four-day meet will begin on Wednesday, May 28, and will conclude Saturday, May 31.

The qualifying standards for the meet are as follows: the top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event, while the top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted for each relay event.

The following student-athletes have recorded qualifying marks during the 2025 outdoor season:

Jade Ofotan – 100m

Mary Brady – 5000m

Kate Jortberg – 10000m

Winston DeCuir – 400h

Billy Carlton – 3000m steeple

John Higinbotham – 3000m steeple

Grace Driskill – 3000m steeple

Kendall Ward – high jump

Ameia Wilson – long jump

John Watkins – triple jump

Leading Tech with the best national ranking in his event is senior John Watkins. At ACC Outdoor Championships, the Hoover, Ala., native recorded a personal-best mark of 16.05m in the triple jump, now holding the seventh best mark in the NCAA this season.

Two other field athletes will compete in Jacksonville, with newcomer Kendall Ward setting her qualifying mark of 1.77m in the high jump at the Georgia Tech Invitational and Ameia Wilson setting a 6.22m mark in the long jump at the Georgia Tech Invitational.

Jade Ofotan and Winston DeCuir III are the lone Yellow Jackets who qualified in sprinting events – with Ofotan recording a qualifying time of 11.40 in the 100m at ACC Championships, while DeCuir recorded a time of 51.03 in the 400m hurdles, also at ACC Championships.

The distance squad leads the way for Tech heading into NCAA East Prelims, with five recording qualifying marks: Mary Brady (5000m, 15:53.17, ACC Outdoor Championships), Kate Jortberg (10000m, 33:58.68, Raleigh Relays), Billy Carlton (3000m SC, 8:42.86, Pen Relays), John Higinbotham (3000m SC, 8:50.23, Georgia Tech Invitational) and Grace Driskill (3000m SC, 10:08.20, ACC Championships).

All four days of the event will be live streamed and live results will be available.

