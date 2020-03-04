Tech’s Game at Georgia State Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the Atlanta area on Wednesday, Georgia Tech baseball’s midweek contest at Georgia State at GSU Baseball Complex has been postponed, it was announced today.

The Yellow Jackets and Panthers will make up the game on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. in Panthersville.

Georgia Tech remains home this weekend when it begins ACC action with Virginia Tech on Friday, March 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.