Open search form
Open mobile menu

Tech’s Game at Georgia State Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the Atlanta area on Wednesday, Georgia Tech baseball’s midweek contest at Georgia State at GSU Baseball Complex has been postponed, it was announced today.

The Yellow Jackets and Panthers will make up the game on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. in Panthersville.

Georgia Tech remains home this weekend when it begins ACC action with Virginia Tech on Friday, March 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 3, 2020 Jackets Clip Golden Eagles in 11-2 Midweek

Georgia Tech explodes for nine-run sixth inning in victory

Jackets Clip Golden Eagles in 11-2 Midweek
March 2, 2020 Jackets Continue with Two Midweek Contests

Georgia Tech hosts Tennessee Tech, travels to Georgia State before ACC begins

Jackets Continue with Two Midweek Contests
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets