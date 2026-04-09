Tech Wraps Up Regular Season This Weekend

GEORGIA TECH (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at SYRACUSE (6-11, 2-8 ACC)

Friday, April 10 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Drumlins Country Club | Syracuse, N.Y.

GEORGIA TECH (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (8-12, 0-10 ACC)

Sunday, April 12 | 10:00 a.m. ET | Weymouth Club | Weymouth, Mass.

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SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The final two regular season matches are on deck for Georgia Tech women’s tennis beginning Friday, with road tests at Syracuse and Boston College.

The Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) look to rebound after dropping two matches on the road to No. 24 Duke and No. 5 North Carolina last weekend. No. 66 Alejandra Cruz leads the Jackets onto the court with an 11-6 record in court one singles action this spring. Highlighting Tech’s doubles competition is the duo of Given Roach and Eleni Karantali, who have tallied a team-high 12 doubles wins this season. They are 7-3 in their last 10.

The Orange (6-11, 2-8 ACC) are hoping to snap a three-match losing skid and improve on their 4-4 home record this spring. Syracuse last earned a victory on March 27 at Wake Forest (4-3) and also claimed a 5-0 road win at Boston College. They have yet to win a home ACC match in 2026. Tech holds a 13-3 series lead over the Orange, including 4-1 in New York and being victorious in each of the last six.

The Eagles (8-12, 0-10 ACC) also look to add to their 5-5 home record and snap a six-match losing skid. In search of their first win since March 15, Boston College also hosts Clemson Friday before welcome the Yellow Jackets to Weymouth, Mass. The Jackets are 20-2 all-time over BC and have not dropped a match in the series since March 14, 2014. Tech is 8-1 on the Eagles’ home court.

These two matches will conclude Georgia Tech’s spring 2026 regular season before the squad begins ACC Championships action next week (April 14-19).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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