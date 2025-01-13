Tech Welcomes Clemson for Late Night Tilt

THE FLATS – Clashing in the first of two scheduled meetings this season, Georgia Tech and Clemson meet on the hardwood for a 9 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference contest Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (8-9, 2-4 ACC) is looking to stop a two-game skid after suffering road losses at Syracuse (62-55) and SMU (93-71) last week. The Yellow Jackets had evened their conference record with home wins over Notre Dame (86-75) and Boston College (85-64) prior to that, and are 8-4 at home this season.

Clemson (13-4, 5-1 ACC), who spent one week in the top 25 in December and is currently tied for second place in the ACC behind Duke, has won all four of their conference games at home, including a 77-57 victory over Florida State last Saturday, and are 1-1 in ACC games on the road.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 386 and the SiriusXM app.