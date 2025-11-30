Tech Volleyball Prepares for Sixth Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

Making its 15th NCAA tournament appearance in program history, Georgia Tech will begin its tournament run against UCLA in the First Round on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. The winner of the match will advance to take on the winner of No. 1 Kentucky vs. Wofford on Friday at 7 p.m. The victor will move on to regional play on Dec. 11-14 at one of four non-predetermined campus sites.

As one of 33 at-large selections amongst the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will head to Lexington, KY for the opening round of the tournament. No. 1 seed Kentucky (25-2, 15-0 SEC) also hosts No. 8 UCLA (18-12, 12-8 Big10) and automatic qualifier Wofford (17-13, 10-6 SoCon) at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (16-13, 11-9 ACC) has been selected as one of the 33 at-large selections to play in the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee during the selection show on Sunday.

The White and Gold will now make its sixth straight tournament appearance for the first time in program history, surpassing its five-appearance streak from 2000-04. The selection also marks the sixth NCAA Tournament berth for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Michelle Collier.

Tech is one of only 12 programs across Division I to have won a match in each of the last five tournaments (2020-24) after defeating Tennessee 3-2 in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Jackets are hoping to win a match in the tournament for the sixth year in a row this postseason, something never before accomplished in program history.

The 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The national semifinals will be held on December 18, 2025. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the national championship which will take place December 21, 2025.

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

First and second round Dec. 4-6 at non-predetermined campus sites.

Regionals Dec. 11-14 at non-predetermined campus sites

Semifinals Dec. 18 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Championship Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri



TECH IN THE TOURNAMENT

Georgia Tech’s selection to the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship marks the 15th appearance in program history. Tech’s first action in the Big Dance came in 1994 after winning the ACC regular season title. The Jackets would advance to the second round of the tournament that season and follow suit for the next pair of seasons. Tech reached the second round of the tournament after winning a second consecutive ACC regular season title as well as the ACC Tournament title in 1995 and placing second in the ACC in 1996. From 1999-2004, Georgia Tech reached five straight NCAA Tournaments, advancing as far as the Elite Eight in 2003 followed by the Sweet 16 in 2004. Over that span, the Jackets claimed three ACC regular season titles and one ACC Tournament title. Tech reached the first round of the tournament in 2009.

Tech’s sixth consecutive appearance marks the longest consecutive NCAA Tournament streak in Tech volleyball history. The Jackets are 17-14 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches and 8-5 in the Michelle Collier era, the highest winning percentage of any Georgia Tech coach.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

