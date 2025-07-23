Tech Volleyball Announces 2025 Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball and head coach Michelle Collier have announced the 29-match schedule for the 2025 season. The season contains 15 home matches, highlighted by not only a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament First Round match against Tennessee, but also a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament Second Round match against Wisconsin, and the return of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at McCamish Pavilion on Sept. 19, presented by Delta.

Coach Collier couldn’t more excited for the 2026 season saying, “We are looking forward to a challenging fall. It is exciting to be able to play against some great programs. We can’t wait to be back at O’Keefe Gymnasium with our supporters and to continue to work hard and compete at the highest level”.

Single game tickets for the 2025 season matches will go on sale Thursday, July 24 at 12 p.m.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Join the waitlist now to secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its fourth-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. against UGA, presented by Delta.

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Single tickets for the match are $20. Group tickets are available for $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Click HERE to purchase your tickets

Premium Match Pricing

The Yellow Jackets are set to host a number of premier matches this season in O’Keefe Gymnasium. For the following matches, general admission tickets will be $20: Wisconsin (Sept. 12), Stanford (Oct. 26), Louisville (Nov. 21), and Pitt (Nov. 29). To join the waitlist for these high demand games, click here.

A Closer Look

Tech will see its first action of the season in the annual White & Gold scrimmage (Aug. 16) followed by a home scrimmage against Auburn (Aug. 23). The Yellow Jackets will play nine non-conferences matches, beginning with the official season opener Aug. 29 against Wofford at O’Keefe Gymnasium. The battle against the Terriers is one of three matches in the opening week, as Tech will take on Ole Miss on Saturday (Aug. 30) before hosting Sun Belt Tournament Finalist, Arkansas State Sunday afternoon (Aug. 31). Tech will take its first road trip of the season to West Lafayette, Ind. (at Purdue, Sept. 3, vs. Kansas, Sept. 4, and vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 5), and cap its early time on the road in Knoxville against NCAA Round One opponent Tennessee in the SEC/ACC Challenge (Sept. 9). The Yellow Jackets will then return to The Flats for a four-match home stand starting with NCAA Round Two opponent Wisconsin (Sept. 12), followed by Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with Georgia (Sept. 19) set to be held in McCamish Pavilion, presented by Delta.

The home-stand continues in O’Keefe Gymnasium as Tech will open ACC play Sept. 26 against Miami and Sept. 28 against Florida State. October features four home conference matches against Duke (Oct. 10), North Carolina (Oct. 12), Cal (Oct. 24), and Stanford (Oct. 26). Tech will spend the remainder of the month traveling across the nation to play SMU (Oct. 3), Pitt (Oct. 5), Wake Forest (Oct. 17), NC State (Oct. 19), and Virginia (Oct. 31). The Jackets will begin November with four straight road games (Virginia Tech, Nov. 2, Boston College, Nov. 7, Syracuse, Nov. 9, and Clemson, Nov. 14). Four of the final five matches of the season are set to take place on The Flats, first against Clemson (Nov. 16), Louisville (Nov. 21), and Notre Dame (Nov. 23). Tech will make one final road trip to Palo Alto, Calif. to take on Stanford (Nov. 25) before the season finale at home against NCAA Semifinalist Pitt on Nov. 29.

Tech will play every ACC team once with three home-and-away series against Pitt, Clemson and Stanford. In total, Tech will play just under half of its matches against teams from the 2024 NCAA Tournament (16 of 29), including six of its nine non-conference opponents. The Jackets will take on half of last season’s Elite 8 programs with home-and-away series against Pitt (2024 Elite 8) and Stanford (Elite 8) as well as home matches against Louisville (2024 Semifinals) and Wisconsin (2024 Elite 8).

Seven opponents finished last season in the AVCA Top 25: No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Pitt, No. 5 Stanford, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 9 Purdue No. 12 Kansas, and No 15. SMU. The Jackets’ 2025 opponents include four programs that finished last season receiving votes with Florida State finishing the year receiving the most votes of any non-ranked team (77). The Jackets came in at No. 22 in the final poll of the season, marking the 89th consecutive week in the Top 25 rankings, a streak dating back to the start of the 2020 season.

2025 Season Outlook

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their fifth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024, which tied the program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. Tech is one of only 12 programs across Division I to have won a match in each of the last five tournaments after defeating Tennessee 3-2 last season.

Tech returns five of nine players from last year’s main rotation, including Liv Mogridge (MB), DeAndra Pierce (MB), Larissa Mendes (RS), Heloise Soares (S), and Sofia Velez (DS/L). Coach Collier added 10 newcomers to the roster thanks to a pair of transfers, red-shirt junior outside hitter Ital Lopuyo (Texas A&M) and junior outside hitter Bianca Garibaldi (Pittsburgh), along with eight incoming freshmen: Noemi Despaigne (OH), Anna Fiedorowicz (OH), Anika Groom (OH), Abi Li (S), Lameen Mambu (OH), Gabi Robinska (OH), Danielle Tansey (DS/L), and Sara Toth (S).

In typical GT volleyball fashion, the 2025 roster contains a strong international component. Nine of the 17 players on the roster come from outside the United States: Mendes (Fortaleza, Brazil), Soares (Joinville, Brazil) and Velez (Tulua, Colombia), Lara Martinez Casa (Buenos Aires, Argentina), Despaigne (Ivera, Italy), Fiedorowicz (Olsztyn, Poland), Garibaldi (Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina), Robinska (Warsaw Poland), and Toth (Budapest, Hungary). The Jackets return all three coaches from last season, all from Brazil.

Head Coach Michelle Collier enters her 12th season on The Flats with a 218-117 record. During the 2024 season she became the second coach in GT volleyball history to reach 200 wins, along with AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier (271 wins from 1991-2001). She enters 2025 with the most ACC wins (123), the most NCAA Tournament wins (8) in program history, and stands as the first coach to lead the Jackets into five-straight NCAA Tournaments.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

