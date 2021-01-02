Open search form
Open mobile menu

Tech Visits Notre Dame for Sunday Matchup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to South Bend for the second meeting against Notre Dame in less than a month. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish are set to tip at 4 p.m. in Purcell Pavilion on Sunday on the ACC Network.

The Jackets (4-2, 2-1 ACC) are coming off a hard-fought loss against No. 3/3 NC State most recently. Tech trailed by as many as 29 points in the contest before a strong second half cut the deficit to single digits. Junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen paced the Jackets with her third career double-double behind a personal-best 30 points and 11 rebounds. Lahtinen was one of four Yellow Jackets to contribute double-figure scoring.

Notre Dame (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a two-game road swing, splitting the pair of contests, most recently defeating Miami, 71-60. The Fighting Irish are 3-2 when competing at home this season and are paced by five players averaging double-figure scoring. Maddy Westbeld continues to lead the Irish, averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Tech took the first meeting at Notre Dame in December, 82-67, for its first road win of the season. Five Jackets pitched in double-figure numbers led by Lahtinen with 19 points. Tech shot 53.3 percent from the field, hit 10 three-pointers and forced 16 Notre Dame turnovers. It marked the first-ever win over Notre Dame in program history. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 13-1, after December’s meeting.

Follow Along:
Live Stats: Click Here
Watch Live: ACC Network; Watch Online
Listen Live: Click Here

Gameday Publications:
Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
December 31, 2020 No. 3 NC State Outlasts Tech, 84-75

Lahtinen posts in career-high in Jackets’ first ACC loss of season

No. 3 NC State Outlasts Tech, 84-75
December 31, 2020 PHOTOS: WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS. NC STATE

Jackets look to upset No. 3 NC State in New Year's Eve match-up.

PHOTOS: WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS. NC STATE
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets