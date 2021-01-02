Tech Visits Notre Dame for Sunday Matchup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to South Bend for the second meeting against Notre Dame in less than a month. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish are set to tip at 4 p.m. in Purcell Pavilion on Sunday on the ACC Network.

The Jackets (4-2, 2-1 ACC) are coming off a hard-fought loss against No. 3/3 NC State most recently. Tech trailed by as many as 29 points in the contest before a strong second half cut the deficit to single digits. Junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen paced the Jackets with her third career double-double behind a personal-best 30 points and 11 rebounds. Lahtinen was one of four Yellow Jackets to contribute double-figure scoring.

Notre Dame (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a two-game road swing, splitting the pair of contests, most recently defeating Miami, 71-60. The Fighting Irish are 3-2 when competing at home this season and are paced by five players averaging double-figure scoring. Maddy Westbeld continues to lead the Irish, averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Tech took the first meeting at Notre Dame in December, 82-67, for its first road win of the season. Five Jackets pitched in double-figure numbers led by Lahtinen with 19 points. Tech shot 53.3 percent from the field, hit 10 three-pointers and forced 16 Notre Dame turnovers. It marked the first-ever win over Notre Dame in program history. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 13-1, after December’s meeting.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.

