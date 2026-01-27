Tech Unveils 2026 Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams have announced its 2026 outdoor schedule on Tuesday evening. The Yellow Jackets will host two meets, Yellow Jacket Invitational and Georgia Tech Invitational, for 11 total outdoor meets before postseason competition.

Head coach Alan Drosky will lead the women’s track and field team for a 30th consecutive season and now oversees the men’s program following the retirement of longtime former head coach Grover Hinsdale last spring. Hinsdale enjoyed an illustrious 46-year career at Georgia Tech, manning the helm of the men’s track and field team for the previous 32 years.

Tech will host the opening outdoor meets of the season from March 20-21 at the Yellow Jacket Invitational. The squad will travel for two relay meets at NC State and Florida State the following weekend before competing at the Pepsi Florida Relays. The team will compete in two meets at Georgia and Lee from April 10-11.

The Jackets will host its second meet of the season at the George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility for the Georgia Tech Invitational from April 17-18. The Jackets will travel to Philadelphia for the three-day Penn Relays with the Tiger Track Classic in Auburn on April 25. Tech will close the regular season in-state at the Torrin Lawrence Memorial on May 2 and the Emory Twilight on May 6.

Following a weekend off competition, the season will move into the postseason phase with the ACC Outdoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky from May 14-16. NCAA competition will start in Lexington, Kentucky, for the NCAA East First Round from May 27-30 before the NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 10-13 in Eugene, Oregon.

2026 Georgia Tech Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

DATE MEET (Location) Fri. Mar 20 – Sat. Mar 21 Yellow Jacket Invitational (George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility) Thu. Mar 26 – Fri. Mar 27 Raleigh Relays (Raleigh, N.C.), Terry Long FSU Relays (Tallahassee, Fla.) Fri. Apr 3 – Sat. Apr 4 Pepsi Florida Relays (Gainesville, Fla.) Fri. Apr 10 – Sat. Apr 11 Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational (Cleveland, Tenn.), Spec Towns Invitational (Athens, Ga.) Fri. Apr 17 – Sat. Apr 18 Georgia Tech Invitational (George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility) Thu. Apr 23 – Sat. Apr 25 Penn Relays (Philadelphia, Pa.) Sat. Apr 25 Tiger Track Classic (Auburn, Ala.) Sat. May 2 Torrin Lawrence Memorial (Athens, Ga.) Wed. May 6 Emory Twilight (Atlanta, Ga.) Thu. May 14 – Sat. May 16 ACC Outdoor Championships (Louisville, Ky.) Wed. May 27 – Sat. May 30 NCAA East First Round Championships (Lexington, Ky.) Wed. Jun 10 – Sat. Jun 13 NCAA Outdoor Championships (Eugene, Ore.)

