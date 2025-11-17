Tech Unveils 2025-26 Indoor Track & Field Schedule

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams have announced its 2025-26 indoor slate on Monday morning. The Yellow Jackets will compete in eight regular season meets before preparing for postseason play in the ACC and NCAA Indoor Championships.

Head coach Alan Drosky will lead the women’s track and field team for a 30th consecutive season and now oversees the men’s program following the retirement of longtime former head coach Grover Hinsdale. Hinsdale enjoyed an illustrious 46-year career at Georgia Tech, manning the helm of the men’s track and field team for the past 32 years.

Tech will begin the campaign with two meets on opening weekend with a majority of the team competing at the Clemson Indoor Opener on December 5. A portion of the squad will be at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 6.

The Yellow Jackets start off 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Vanderbilt Invitational from January 16-17 before a series of meets at Clemson. GT will compete in the Orange & Purple Invitational from January 23-24 and the Bob Pollock Invitational from January 30-31.

Following a weekend off competition, the teams will participate in three meets from February 13-14 with the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson, Music City Challenge at Vanderbilt, and David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University.

The season moves into the postseason phase in late February with the ACC Indoor Championships in Boston from February 26-28. The Jackets will look to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships, held from March 13-14 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

2025-26 Georgia Tech Indoor Track & Field Schedule

DATE MEET (Location) Fri. Dec 5 Clemson Indoor Opener (Clemson, S.C.) Sat. Dec 6 Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Boston, Mass.) Fri. Jan 16 – Sat. Jan. 17 Vanderbilt Invitational (Nashville, Tenn.) Fri. Jan 23 – Sat. Jan 24 Orange & Purple Invitational (Clemson, S.C.) Fri. Jan 30 – Sat. Jan 31 Bob Pollock Invitational (Clemson, S.C.) Fri. Feb 13 – Sat. Feb 14 Tiger Paw Invitational (Clemson, S.C.) Music City Challenge (Nashville, Tenn.) David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Boston, Mass.) Thu. Feb 26 – Sat. Feb 28 ACC Indoor Championships (Boston, Mass.) Fri. Mar 13 – Sat. Mar 14 NCAA Indoor Championships (Fayetteville, Ark.)

