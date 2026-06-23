Tech Track & Field Earn Nine CSC Academic All-District Honors

THE FLATS – Nine members of the Georgia Tech track and field teams have been named to the Nine members of the Georgia Tech track and field teams have been named to the 2026 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Teams, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Nominated student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition. The student-athlete is eligible once they complete one full calendar year at their institution and is at least a sophomore athletically/academically.
The 2025-26 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes men’s and women’s track & field/cross country honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Women’s Academic All-District Honorees:
Lottie Chappell
Aseye Srigboh
Stella Chambless
Claire Shelton
Men’s Academic All-District Honorees:
Kamren Kennedy
Billy Carlton
Matt Castronuovo
Taylor Wade
Tahir Hines
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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