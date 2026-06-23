Tech Track & Field Earn Nine CSC Academic All-District Honors

THE FLATS – Nine members of the Georgia Tech track and field teams have been named to the Nine members of the Georgia Tech track and field teams have been named to the 2026 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Teams, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Nominated student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition. The student-athlete is eligible once they complete one full calendar year at their institution and is at least a sophomore athletically/academically.

The 2025-26 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes men’s and women’s track & field/cross country honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.