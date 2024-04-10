Tech To Spilt Weekend In California, Florida

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field will split its team this weekend with competitions scheduled at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Ca. and the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla. The Bryan Clay Invitational will begin on Thursday, April 11 and the Tom Jones Invitational will begin on Friday, April 12.

The Bryan Clay Invitational will begin with the women’s 3000 meter steeplechase at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. The women’s squad features several performers including Helena Lindsay, Katy Earwood , Mary Brady, Grace Driskill, and Katherine Jortberg. The men’s squad will feature Devin Wade and Charlie Smith.

The Tom Jones Memoria will begin with the women’s 200 meter event at 12 p.m. on Friday. The women’s squad features several performers including Camille Trotman, Jade Ofotan, Anne Witherspoon, and Lydia Troupe. The men’s squad features several top performers including Alex Arrambide, Cameron O’Neal, Myles Collins, and Chris Cherono.

