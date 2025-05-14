Tech T&F Heads to ACC Outdoor Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field turns its attention to the outdoor postseason, as they head to Winston-Salem for ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Kentner Stadium, hosted by Wake Forest. Competition begins on Thursday, May 15 and concludes on Saturday, May 17.

All three days of the meet will be streamed on ACCNX and live results will be available.

ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Thursday May 15 – Saturday May 17 | Kentner Stadium | Winston-Salem, N.C.

Tech is sending 36 total athletes to the championship meet – 18 from each gender.

Action for the Yellow Jackets will begin on Thursday with the men’s hammer throw, with freshman Tahir Hines in action starting at 2 p.m. Running events on Thursday will kick off with the 400m hurdles prelims, with Sarah Noel and Winston DeCuir III in action at 7 p.m.

Prelims for select events will take place Thursday and Friday, with the top eight finishers qualifying for finals on Saturday. For a full meet schedule, click here.

The top three finishers in each individual event will be named first-team All-ACC, along with each member of each first-place relay team. The fourth through sixth-place finishers in each individual event will be named second-team All-ACC, along with each member of each second- and third-place relay team.

John Watkins looks to continue his podium success in ACC Championships, as he is coming off a second-place finish in the triple jump at ACC Indoor Championships in March. The senior currently holds the second-best mark in the ACC in outdoor competition.

Additionally, sophomore Billy Carlton holds the fourth-best time in the ACC in the 3000m steeplechase (8:42.86).

