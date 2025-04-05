Tech T&F Concludes Weekend at Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech track and field closed action at the Florida Relays on Saturday, with ten Yellow Jackets in action across five events.

Tahir Hines opened action for Tech on Saturday in the discus, coming in 20th (42.84m).

In the triple jump, Adaora Tagbo finished in eighth place (12.40m), while Charlie Crowder finished 16th on the men’s side (14.61).

Omar Arnaout was in action in the high jump,

In running action, Lottie Chappell led the way for Tech in the 800m, coming in 18th with a time of 2:07.91. She was followed by Gracie Marston in 31st (2:11.15) and Reagan Mahoney in 44th (2:15.62). For the men, Alex Thomas was the top finisher in 30th (1:50.32), with Kamren Kennedy in 44th (1:51.55).

Caden Terrell was Tech’s lone entry in the 400m, running a 47.51 for 36th place.

Tech will be back in action next weekend at the Alabama Invitational.

