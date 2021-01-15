Tech-Syracuse Women’s Basketball Game Rescheduled

Updated Georgia Tech 2020-21 schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s game against Syracuse, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, will be made up on Feb. 2 at McCamish Pavilion with a tip time and television coverage to be determined. The new date was announced Friday by the Atlantic Coast Conference as part of multiple changes to the conference schedule.

The Yellow Jackets (6-3 overall, 4-2 ACC) last played Sunday with a 56-54 victory over Virginia Tech at home before this week’s games against Syracuse and Virginia (Sunday) were postponed. Tech’s next scheduled game is next Thursday, Jan. 21, at Wake Forest.

The ACC’s announcement Friday includes rescheduled games and adjustments to tip times. The full 2020-21 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com and a full list of adjusted games is below.

ADJUSTED/RESCHEDULED GAMES

Thursday, January 21

Syracuse at Louisville | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, January 26

Clemson at Florida State

Sunday, January 31

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Monday, February 1

NC State at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, February 2

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Sunday, February 7

Boston College at Clemson

Florida State at Miami | Noon | ESPNU

Sunday, February 14

North Carolina at Pitt

Miami at Florida State | 2 p.m. | ACCN (New TV designation)

Wake Forest at Clemson | 4 p.m. (New tip time) | ACCN

Thursday, February 18

NC State at Wake Forest

Sunday, February 21

Louisville at Florida State

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.