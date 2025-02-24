Tech Splits Series with Marshall

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (6-2) gave up nine runs in the final three innings to drop Monday’s series finale, 12-8, to Marshall (2-6) inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets got out to a 7-3 lead after six innings thanks to three RBI from Drew Burress and some strong opening pitching from Caden Spivey and Sam Swygert but Marshall managed to outscore GT 9-1 in the final three innings to split the four-game series, 2-2.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

The Tech bullpen struck out seven, bringing its season total to 61 Ks– the most by a Tech bullpen through eight games since at least the turn of the century.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Marshall 3-2, following today’s result.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise secured his fifth-straight game reaching base at least three times and his first-career three-run game at the Division I level – transferred from Augusta University this season.

secured his fifth-straight game reaching base at least three times and his first-career three-run game at the Division I level – transferred from Augusta University this season. Lodise went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and three runs scored – a new career high at the Division I level after scoring three or more runs 13 times while playing in Division II.

went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and three runs scored – a new career high at the Division I level after scoring three or more runs 13 times while playing in Division II. Lodise leads the team with a .564 on-base percentage this season and finished the series slashing .533 avg. / .650 OBP / .800 Slug. over the four games.

leads the team with a .564 on-base percentage this season and finished the series slashing .533 avg. / .650 OBP / .800 Slug. over the four games. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 20 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta.

Sophomore Drew Burress enjoyed another two-hit day, leading the team with three RBI thanks to a two-RBI double in the fifth and an RBI single in the third.

enjoyed another two-hit day, leading the team with three RBI thanks to a two-RBI double in the fifth and an RBI single in the third. Burress boasts 80 RBI in 66 games played over his GT career, currently the highest RBI/Game rate (1.21) in program history among those with at least 50 games played.

boasts 80 RBI in 66 games played over his GT career, currently the highest RBI/Game rate (1.21) in program history among those with at least 50 games played. The Houston Co. product has now driven in at least three in three of eight games this season and 12 of his career games in White & Gold.

Senior DH Nathan Waugh extended his on-base streak to 49 games with a pair of base hits today. He has reached base in all seven games he has appeared in this season after doing so in all 38 games last year, playing for Cornell. Waugh has successfully reached base in every game he’s played in since April 29, 2023.

extended his on-base streak to 49 games with a pair of base hits today. He has reached base in all seven games he has appeared in this season after doing so in all 38 games last year, playing for Cornell. Waugh has successfully reached base in every game he’s played in since April 29, 2023. Sophomore Kent Schmidt extended his on-base streak to a career-best 16 games with a pair of hits today. He also drove in Lodise with a single in the first inning for his fifth RBI of the season.

extended his on-base streak to a career-best 16 games with a pair of hits today. He also drove in with a single in the first inning for his fifth RBI of the season. Schmidt leads the team in batting average (.400), runs scored (10), hits (12) and doubles (4 – tied with Lodise and Carson Kerce ).

leads the team in batting average (.400), runs scored (10), hits (12) and doubles (4 – tied with Lodise and ). The sophomore transfer from Georgia Southern has gotten multiple hits in five of his last six games and multiple runs scored in four of his last six.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior RHP Caden Spivey made his fifth career start and first in White & Gold, pitching 3.0 innings for a no decision.

made his fifth career start and first in White & Gold, pitching 3.0 innings for a no decision. Senior RHP Sam Swygert pitched three innings of fairly clean baseball, allowing only one run while striking out two and giving up four hits. He was in line for his first win as a Yellow Jacket until the Marshall comeback in the later innings.

pitched three innings of fairly clean baseball, allowing only one run while striking out two and giving up four hits. He was in line for his first win as a Yellow Jacket until the Marshall comeback in the later innings. Junior LHP Brett Barfield secured the final out of the ninth inning today. He is one of seven pitchers from the GT bullpen to boast a 0.00 ERA early on in the season and joins senior Jaylen Paden (2), senior Mason Patel (2), freshman Cooper McMullen (2), and freshman Cole Royer (2) as the only pitchers to do so over multiple appearances.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back with a Wednesday midweek game against West Georgia (4-2) The game will begin at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

