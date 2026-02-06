Tech Splits Doubleheader

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team swept Georgia Southern, 7-0, in convincing fashion. The Jackets competed in 15 total sets throughout the day and won all the finished sets across singles and doubles.

Following the doubles round against Charlotte, Christophe Clement found himself in a battle on Court 1, exchanging service games until Ivan Dreycopp broke his serve and held a 4-2 lead in the first set. Clement fired back with four consecutive games to win the set, winning two triple break points in the process.

Clement cruised to a 6-2 second frame to lock down his second victory of the season. Richard Biagiotti handled his opposition on Court 5, winning four consecutive games to secure the first set and riding out the final frame to win the match.

Charlotte claimed the opening point in doubles before a Tech lineup change moved all players up a court on Courts 2-6. The 49ers claimed the match point of a second-set tiebreaker on Court 6.

In the next match, the Jackets emerged victorious in doubles player after clutch performances on Courts 1 and 2. Biagiotti and Jonathan Irwanto were level at 4-4 before winning a service break and serving out the match. Gianluca Carlini and Owen DeMuth clinched the doubles point after a commanding early lead and holding serve.

All six Tech players won their opening sets in singles play, the second time this week following their 7-0 sweep over Georgia Southern on Sunday. Elias Shokry and Biagiotti secured match wins on Court 4 and 5, respectively, before DeMuth clinched the match victory and his first singles win of the spring on Court 6.

Clement dished out a dominant 6-1 second set to propel himself to a third win in three appearances while Irwanto worked to a 6-4, 6-3 result on Court 3. Carlini dug deep in the third set to secure a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory and complete the team sweep.

Georgia Tech will return next Friday for another doubleheader beginning with North Alabama at 11 a.m. followed by Samford at 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech 2, Charlotte 4

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) def. Ivan Dreycopp (CHAR) 6-4, 6-2 Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Vasco Prata (CHAR) 6-7 (7), 4-4, unfinished Andres Medus (CHAR) def. #122 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-2, 6-3 Massimo Pizzigoni (CHAR) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4, 6-1 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Emilio Sanchez Bronzetti (CHAR) 6-2, 6-4 Moritz Muenster (CHAR) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-0, 7-6 (4)

Doubles:

Vasco Prata/Ivan Dreycopp (CHAR) def. Gianluca Carlini/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-4 Richard Biagiotti/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) vs. Emilio Sanchez Bronzetti/Massimo Pizzigoni (CHAR) 4-5, unfinished Moritz Muenster/Andres Medus (CHAR) def. Christophe Clement/Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-2

Georgia Tech (3-2) | Charlotte (4-0)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1); Singles (4, 5, 3, 1, 6)

Georgia Tech 7, Tennessee Tech 0

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) def. Oliver Dao (TNTECH) 7-5, 6-1 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Alex Alvarez (TNTECH) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 #122 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Davis Spaks (TNTECH) 6-4, 6-3 Elias Shokry (GT) def. Diego Munoz (TNTECH) 6-1, 6-2 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Murilo Burckhardt (TNTECH) 6-2, 6-1 Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Elyad Oshnavie (TNTECH) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Richard Biagiotti/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. #48 Alex Alvarez/Davids Spaks (TNTECH) 6-4 Gianluca Carlini/Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Oliver Dao/Linus Rohlin (TNTECH) 6-4 Murilo Burckhardt/Diego Munoz (TNTECH) def. Robert Bauer/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-4

Georgia Tech (4-2) | Tennessee Tech (0-4)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2); Singles (4, 5, 6, 1, 3, 2)

