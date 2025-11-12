Tech Signs Georgia No. 1 Mason Taube

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team officially signed Georgia native Mason Taube as part of its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. The Sandy Springs, Georgia, native is ranked as the No. 1 recruit coming out of the state this cycle.

“We are thrilled to sign Mason for next fall,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “We are always happy to add homegrown talent, especially when [Taube] is an exceptional person, hard worker, tough competitor, and smart young man. Georgia Tech will be well represented with the addition of Mason.”

Taube has been touted as one of the best junior talents of his age stateside, currently ranked as the No. 31 junior player in the nation and the No. 10 junior player of all players born in 2008.

The newly-named Yellow Jacket has notched five ITF junior titles in the past two years, three singles titles and two doubles titles including a sweep of the singles and doubles championships at the 2024 ITF J60 San Jose tournament.

