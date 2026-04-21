Tech Set to Race at Historic Penn Relays

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will send 18 runners up to Philadelphia for the 130th running of the Penn Relays beginning on Thursday.

Penn Relays

Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 25

Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Meet Central

Schedule / Live Results

The relays begin with a loaded Thursday evening for the Yellow Jackets with three runners across both 1500m races before Billy Carlton and Matt Castronuovo race in the 3000m steeplechase at 7:20 p.m. Carlton’s program-best time currently sits fourth in the conference at 8:38.49 as Castronuovo’s time of 8:58.35 set at the Georgia Tech Invitational is 14th overall on the leaderboard.

Tech will have four racers in the women’s 5000m event before the men race in the 5000m. Joey Sandel will lead a trio of Jackets into the 10,000m race at 10:15 p.m. to close out the first day. Sandel’s sub-30-minute time at 29:45.32 cracked the program’s top-five list.

GT will debut its lead men’s distance medley relay for the first time this season on Friday at 12:45 p.m. with Alexander Arrambide, Caden Terrell, Kamren Kennedy, and John Jessup. The women’s 4x800m relay will compete at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday to close out the weekend with Lottie Chappell, Stella Chambless, Gracie Marston, and Claire Shelton.

The Jackets are coming off its annual Georgia Tech Invitational, honoring all seven seniors on Saturday. Kendall Ward set her season high high jump at 1.78m to win the event while Aaron Jones broke under 52 seconds at 51.91 in the 400m hurdles for the first time in his career. Tahir Hines continued his spectacular year in hammer throw with a 62.63m throw on his final throw for the second longest in program history. Hurdler Kennedy Myers hit her first ACC standard mark at 13.67 to match her personal best in the 100m hurdles.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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