Tech Set to Host Friday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team returns for another Friday doubleheader to continue non-conference play against NCAA tournament teams from 2025, North Alabama and Samford.

Georgia Tech vs. North Alabama

Friday, February 13

11 a.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Georgia Tech vs. Samford

Friday, February 13

4 p.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

STORYLINES:

The Jackets have opened the season 4-2, highlighted by home victories over Georgia Southern and Liberty. Tech split its Friday doubleheader last week with a 7-0 sweep over Tennessee Tech following a 4-2 defeat to Charlotte.

North Alabama meets GT for the first time in program history while Samford will make its second appearance at Byers following a 7-0 defeat in 2024.

Jonathan Irwanto is ranked No. 122 in the latest ITA singles poll, marking his first career national ranking. The junior owns 11 wins in his first five months at Tech, including seven victories over players from teams ranked last season, highlighted by a win over No. 39 Arda Azkara (Georgia).

Christophe Clement has begun the season 3-0 in singles play on Court 1, winning all six sets competed in this spring. Irwanto, Elias Shokry, and Richard Biagiotti each have earned four wins.

Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne enters his 28th season, sitting at 349 career wins. Assistant Coach Kevin King begins his fifth year.

The Jackets collected 45 singles and 16 doubles victories through the fall campaign. Tech is in the midst of its 11-match homestand to open the season, including four ranked teams from last season.

The 2026 roster features six returners (Bauer, Biagiotti, Carlini, Clement, DeMuth, Shokry) and two newcomers: junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto (California) and Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers. Tech is currently in the middle of an 11-match homestand to open the season, including four opponents that were ranked last year.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

