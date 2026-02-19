Tech Set to Face Jacksonville State and Texas Tech

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with home matches Jacksonville State and Big 12 side Texas Tech throughout the weekend.

Georgia Tech vs. Jacksonville State

Friday, February 20

4 p.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

Georgia Tech vs. Texas Tech

Sunday, February 22

11 a.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

STORYLINES:

The Jackets have opened the season 6-2, highlighted by home victories over #50 Liberty, North Alabama, and Georgia Southern. Tech won both matches of its Friday doubleheader last week with a 4-1 win over North Alabama before dealing a 5-2 result over Samford.

The Jackets will face Jacksonville State and Texas Tech for the first time in program history. Georgia Tech will face a Big 12 opponent for the first time since 2018, playing at then Big 12 side Texas in a 5-2 loss.

Christophe Clement has begun the season 4-0 in singles play on Court 1, winning all nine completed sets this spring. Irwanto, Elias Shokry, and Richard Biagiotti each have earned six wins.

Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne enters his 28th season with Assistant Coach Kevin King begins his fifth year. Throne eclipsed 350 wins during last Friday’s doubleheader.

The Jackets collected 45 singles and 16 doubles victories through the fall campaign. Tech is in the midst of its 11-match homestand to open the season, including four ranked teams from last season.

The 2026 roster features six returners (Bauer, Biagiotti, Carlini, Clement, DeMuth, Shokry) and two newcomers: junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto (California) and Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.