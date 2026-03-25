Tech Set for Three-Match Weekend

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team is set to host No. 22 Stanford and California for the first time as conference foes before facing The Citadel.

#45 Georgia Tech vs. #22 Stanford

Thursday, March 26

4 p.m.

Byers Tennis Complex

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Live Stats

#45 Georgia Tech vs. #55 California

Saturday, March 28

11 a.m.

Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

#45 Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel

Saturday, March 28

4 p.m.

Byers Tennis Complex

Watch

Live Stats

STORYLINES:

Tech posts a 10-8 record approaching the end of March. They have claimed six wins over ranked teams including Miami, Duke, Texas Tech, Samford, Liberty, and Jacksonville State.

The Jackets split its final weekend on the road with a 4-3 comeback victory at No. 59 Duke before dropping a 4-2 decision to No. 47 North Carolina. All eight conference foes Tech has faced are ranked in the ITA Team Rankings.

Tech will face the two ACC west coast schools for the first time in conference play. They will also meet The Citadel in their annual clash with the Jackets sweeping the Bulldogs 7-0 in the last five meetings.

Senior Christophe Clement leads the Jackets on Court 1 with six singles in the spring and 10 total singles victories this season.

The underclassmen led the squad in singles ACC wins with freshman Hidde Schoenmakers and sophomore Gianluca Carlini combining for five. Schoenmakers secured a strong straight-sets victory over North Carolina’s Chris Xu in 6-2, 6-4 fashion.

Jonathan Irwanto, Schoenmakers, Richard Biagiotti, and Elias Shokry all eclipsed 15 singles wins on the season, Irwanto has been a force on Courts 3 and 4 with five victories on each court as Biagiotti has five wins each on Court 6.

The Jackets will close out the regular season with six consecutive home matches before the ACC Championships in Cary, North Carolina.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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