Tech Set For Bob Pollock Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will return to Clemson for a second consecutive week for the two-day Bob Pollock Invitational starting on Friday.

Bob Pollock Invitational

The meet will start at noon with track and field events commencing on Friday. Saturday’s field events will begin at 10 a.m. with the track races beginning with the 800m run at 1 p.m.

The Jackets recorded three podium-place finishes in last year’s meet. Mary Brady crossed the line first in the women’s 3000m at 9:20.87. Kendall Ward placed second in the women’s high jump while John Watkins set a personal best at 15.88 in the men’s triple jump.

Lottie Chappell raced past her previous best in the women’s one-mile event with a new time of 4:44.46 to claim the second-fastest time in school history at the Orange & Purple Invitational. Underclassmen Claire Shelton and Sadie Honig completed a 1-3 Tech finish in the women’s 3000m while Billy Carlton claimed third place in the men’s one-mile race.

