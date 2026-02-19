Tech Set for ACC Action on West Coast

No. 59 GEORGIA TECH (4-4) at No. 18 STANFORD (4-3)

Friday, Feb. 20 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Stanford, Calif. | Taube Family Tennis Center

No. 59 GEORGIA TECH (4-4) at No. 12 CALIFORNIA (2-0)

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Berkeley, Calif. | Hellman Tennis Complex

STANFORD, Calif. – Conference action begins this weekend for Georgia Tech women’s tennis in the form of a west coast road trip at ACC foes Stanford and California beginning Friday.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-4 this spring and are coming off a doubleheader split Saturday with a 6-1 win over Rutgers. No. 50 Alejandra Cruz leads the Jackets with a 6-1 singles record this season. Given Roach, Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier also hold winning records in singles action this season. Cruz and Seri Nayuki hold Tech’s best doubles record at 4-2 and were ranked No. 52 in Thursday’s rankings.

As a team, the Jackets earned a No. 59 ranking Thursday.

Stanford enters the matchup with a No. 18 ranking. The Cardinal has won two in a row, defeating UC Santa Barbara and Sacramento State. Tech leads the series against Stanford, holding a slim 2-1 advantage. Friday marks the first non-neutral site matchup in the series and the first as ACC opponents.

12th-ranked Cal begins ACC play this week with a 2-0 record so far in the spring with wins over No. 19 UCLA and No. 18 USC at home. The Golden Bears open ACC play Friday at home vs. Clemson before squaring off with the Jackets. Cal leads the all-time series, 6-1, and similar to Friday’s match at Stanford, Saturday marks the first non-neutral site contest in the series and first as ACC foes.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com