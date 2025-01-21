Tech Returns Home to Face Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – After playing three games on the road in the last four, Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion to face Virginia Tech for a 7 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference tip Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech (8-11, 2-6 ACC) is looking to stop a four-game skid after suffering road losses at Syracuse (62-55) and SMU (93-71), then a home defeat to Clemson (70-59) and a road loss at Florida State (91-78) last week. Prior to that, the Yellow Jackets had evened their conference record with home wins over Notre Dame (86-75) and Boston College (85-64). Tech is 2-2 at home this season in conference play and sits alone in 15th place.

Virginia Tech (8-10, 3-4 ACC) is tied for ninth place in the ACC standings following their 72-63 home loss to Wake Forest Saturday. The Hokies had won three of four before that, including home wins over Miami (86-85) and NC State (79-76) and a road win at California (71-68). The Hokies; three ACC wins have come by a total of seven points.

Wednesday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 383 and the SiriusXM app.