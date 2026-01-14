Tech Resumes Indoor Season in Nashville

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams open the calendar year with the Vanderbilt Invitational, spanning from Friday through Saturday.

Vanderbilt Invitational

The weekend will open with the field events starting at 11 a.m. on Friday with the running events beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday will have the field events at 9 a.m. with the running events starting at 11:45 a.m.

Tech returns to Nashville after competing in the invitational last season, collecting 10 top-ten finishes and seven podium placements across the two-day meet. Notable achievements featured Kendall Ward reaching 1.76m in the high jump invite to place second with Myles Collins and Ethan Curnow finishing second and third, respectively, in the 5000M run. John Watkins also placed second in the men’s triple jump at 15.46m.

In this season’s opener at Clemson, Tahir Hines launched a career-high 19.31m weight throw to claim the second-best mark in school history. Freshman Aseye Srigboh and Charlie Crowder each claimed event wins in the women’s high jump and men’s triple jump, respectively. Adoara Tagbo’s 12.38 triple jump effort was enough to secure second place. All four athletes claimed ACC standard marks.

