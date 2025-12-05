Tech Records Four ACC Standard Marks in Season Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off the indoor campaign with several personal-best records and ACC standard marks in the season opener at Clemson.

Tahir Hines entered the season off the back of a great freshman run, securing the second-best indoor weight-throw distance in program history. The Acworth, Georgia, native registered two 19m throws to start his session, the second throw at 19.26 had already ensured an ACC standard mark, before two throws going foul and a sub-19m attempt. His final throw soared and landed at 19.31m, smashing his previous best by 0.3 meters.

Hines’ throw was a career-best mark that only strengthened his hold of the second-best throw in program history. He finished third in the event and recorded his second-ever podium finish in the event following his third-place finish at the 2025 Vanderbilt Invitational.

The success in the field events only mounted after sophomore Aseye Srigboh won the high jump event at 1.71m in her collegiate debut. Srigboh cleared the first three jumps before needing the third and final leap to break the 1.66 height. She surpassed the competition by nailing the 1.71 height in her first attempt to claim first place and secure an ACC standard.

The Jackets saw strong showings in the triple jump as Charlie Crowder set the bar at 15.08m to win the event off only his second jump while Adaora Tagbo also secured her best jump of the women’s competition at 12.38m off her second attempt to claim second. Both jumpers earned ACC standard status off the first event of the season.

GT recorded two events wins and five total personal bests were set on the day including two track PRs from Kamren Kennedy in the men’s 600m and Caden Terrell eclipsing his 300m best by over a second. Six podium finishes were earned highlighted by Alexis Wingenbach’s third-place finish in the women’s 1000m race in her track debut and Sarah Noel’s section victory and third-overall placement in the women’s 400m.

Georgia Tech will resume its season next month from Nashville, Tennessee at the 2026 Vanderbilt Invitational from January 16-17.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.