Tech Ready for Friday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will continue its non-conference homestand with a Friday doubleheader against Charlotte and Tennessee Tech.

Georgia Tech vs. Charlotte

Friday, February 6

11 a.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee Tech

Friday, February 6

4 p.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

STORYLINES:

The Jackets have recorded three consecutive home victories to open the season over Liberty, Wofford, and Georgia Southern. Tech holds a combined 7-0 record over Charlotte and Tennessee Tech, defeating Charlotte in the 2025 season opener.

The underclassmen duo of Gianluca Carlini and Hidde Schoenmakers were named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week on Wednesday following their 6-2 dismantling of Georgia Southern’s duo on Court 1. The pair became the first Jackets to claim the award since 2023.

Jonathan Irwanto was ranked as the No. 122 singles player in the nation in the latest ITA poll, marking his first career ranking in collegiate play. The junior has claimed 11 wins just five months into his career at Tech, seven wins coming over players from ranked teams from last season, including No. 39 Arda Azakara of Georgia.

Christophe Clement won in straight-sets on Court 1 in his first appearance of the spring, leading the charge in the 7-0 sweep over Georgia Southern. Schoenmakers, Irwanto, and Elias Shokry each improved to three wins on the season.

The 2026 Tech roster consists of six returners (Bauer, Biagiotti, Carlini, Clement, DeMuth, Shokry) and two newcomers, junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto (California) and Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers.

Tech is in the midst of its 11-match homestand to open the season, including four ranked teams from last season.

The Jackets collected 45 singles and 16 doubles victories through the fall campaign. Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne begins his 28th season at the helm, with assistant coach Kevin King entering his fifth season.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

