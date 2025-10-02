Tech Ready for First ACC Road Contests Against No. 11 SMU and No. 5 Pittsburgh

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (5-5, 1-1 ACC) prepares for one its most challenging weeks of the 2025 season as the Jackets will hit the road to take on No. 11 SMU (8-4, 0-2 ACC) on Friday and No. 5 Pittsburgh (10-2, 0-2 ACC) on Sunday.

Storylines

Tech volleyball most recently recorded its 900 th program victory after sweeping Florida State on Sunday afternoon.

The Jackets enter the week 6-5 overall, 1-1 in conference play after falling to No. 24 on Friday and sweeping Florida State on Sunday.

Larissa Mendes led Tech’s offense last week with 20 kills, averaging 3.33 kills per set, alongside Mimi Mambu with 18 kills, averaging 3.60 kills per set.

Sunday's match saw Mambu put down 14 kills on 25 swings to not only mark her fifth game of the season with double digit kills, but also a career high attack percentage (.440).

Against Florida State, Heloise Soares saw both a season high assist percentage (.485) and a season high for assists (47). Her season high 47 assists surpassed her previous season high for assists (43) previously set against UgA (9/19/25).

Soares has been Tech's primary setter, leading the team with 334 assists, averaging 7.95 assists per set. Her stat line is good enough to be ranked top-10 within the conference.

Sofia Velez recorded her ninth game of the season with double digit digs with 15 digs, bringing her to 114 games recording 10+ digs out of 121 total collegiate games.

Velez is ranked fifth in the ACC for digs with 173 total this season, averaging 4.12 digs per set.

Freshman Anna Fiedorowicz has worked her way into the starting line up as she made back-to-back starts last week .

As a team against Florida State, Tech recorded its highest attack percentage of the season (.356), surpassing its previous season high (.325) set against Ole Miss during the Georgia Tech Classic (8/30/25).

The Jackets also saw their highest assist percentage (.446) and its second highest number of blocks (19) this season.

Tech’s 55 kills against Florida State were the most in a three-set match this season for the team as well as tied for the most for an ACC team in a three-set match this season. Their 54 assists were also the most for an ACC Team in a three-set contest this season.

Their .356 attack percentage and .446 assist percentage are the highest for the Jackets since November of the 2024 season against Syracuse.

Bianca Garibaldi leads the team with a .383 hitting percentage, which makes her fifth in the ACC in the category.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech trails in the overall series with SMU, 3-2, and trails 11-8 in in sets won.

The most recent meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Mustangs was during the 2024 season where Tech fell 3-0 at home.

Tech’s most recent victory over SMU was a five-set win back in 2012 at home.

Against Pittsburgh, Tech trails 17-2 in the overall series, trailing 54-20 in sets won.

The Jackets seek their first win against the Panthers since 2021.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

