Tech Ready For Athens Road Test

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team hits the road in its final event of the calendar year at the Georgia Fall Invitational from Tuesday-Friday in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia Fall Invitational

Tuesday, November 18 – Friday, November 21

Athens, Ga. (Gabrielsen Natatorium)

Teams: Georgia Tech, #4/7 Florida, #8/18 Georgia, #13/11 LSU, #14/16 Alabama, #16/– Florida State

SEC Network+

MeetMobile

Full Schedule Tuesday, November 18 Finals | 2 p.m. 1650Y Freestyle, 200Y Medley Relay, 800Y Freestyle Relay Wednesday, November 19 Prelims | 9:30 a.m. Finals | 5:30 p.m. 100Y Butterfly, 400Y IM, 200Y Freestyle, 100Y Breaststroke, 200Y Freestyle Relay* Thursday, November 20 Prelims | 9:30 a.m. Finals | 5:30 p.m. 100Y Backstroke, 200Y Breaststroke, 500Y Freestyle, 50Y Freestyle, 400Y Medley Relay* Friday, November 21 Prelims | 9:30 a.m. Finals | 5 p.m. 200Y IM, 100Y Freestyle, 200Y Butterfly, 200Y Backstroke, 400Y Freestyle Relay*



* No preliminary phase

The Jackets will compete against eleven ranked squads from six different schools during the week according to the CSCAA Top 25 poll released this month. This marks the first competitive meet for the Tech swimming team since hosting the inaugural Dual Meet Tournament.

Georgia Tech will have 113 entries across the 42 events over the four-day meet. Sophomore Giovana Reis returns to the pool in the women’s 200-yard freestyle following her 1:45.20 race-winning time against #8 NC State at the Dual Meet Tournament. The time was a third of a second clear of Iris Wang’s benchmark set back in 2018.

All events will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

