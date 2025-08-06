Tech Ranked No. 22 in AVCA/TARAFLEX Preseason Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball has been ranked No. 22 in the preseason edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, it was announced Wednesday. It is the sixth-straight season the Yellow Jackets have received a preseason Top 25 ranking, extending the longest streak in program history.

This poll marks the 90th consecutive week of GT volleyball in the national polls, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason. It is the longest stretch of rankings in program history.

Tech is one of five ACC programs in the Top 25 along with No. 3 Pitt, No. 4 Louisville, No. 6 Stanford, and No. 10 SMU. A number of Tech’s 2025 non-conference opponents were also featured in the preseason poll including No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 14 Kansas, and No. 15 Purdue. The Jackets were selected to finish 6th in the ACC preseason poll, voted on by the league’s coaches last month.

2025 Season Outlook

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their fifth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024, which tied the program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. Tech is one of only 12 programs across Division I to have won a match in each of the last five tournaments after defeating Tennessee 3-2 last season.

Tech will play every ACC team once with three home-and-away series against Pitt, Clemson and Stanford. In total, Tech will play just under half of its matches against teams from the 2024 NCAA Tournament (16 of 29), including six of its nine non-conference opponents. The Jackets will take on half of last season’s Elite 8 programs with home-and-away series against Pitt (2024 Elite 8) and Stanford (Elite 8) as well as home matches against Louisville (2024 Semifinals) and Wisconsin (2024 Elite 8).

