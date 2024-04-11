Tech Prepares for Weekend Series vs. Louisville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-16, 9-6 ACC) returns to conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Louisville (23-16, 4-8 ACC). The Yellow Jackets are swinging some of the hottest bats in the country this month, scoring 46 runs through five games in the month of April, the fifth most in Division I.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (26-16, 9-6 ACC) vs. Louisville (23-16, 4-8 ACC)

Friday, April 12 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, April 13 | 2 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, April 14 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Parking

Parking will be available in E65 McCamish lot, ER66 Family Housing Lot, 8th Street, and Fowler Street in between 8th and 10th.

On Saturday, parking will still be available in the same locations. For more information on Saturday parking, click HERE

Promotions

Sunday is Bark in the Park! Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to Mewborn Field to watch the Yellow Jackets take on Louisville.

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Storylines

• Georgia Tech has hit 74 home runs, the 5th-most in program history and the most in a single season under Aileen Morales.

• Those 74 home runs are the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The Yellow Jackets are currently on pace for the best offensive season in program history, batting .329 as a team (record is .323 (2011)) with a .425 on base % (record is .411 (2010)) and a .590 slugging % (record is .589 (2011)).

• The offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 20 in batting average (17th – .329), on-base % (10th – .425), slugging % (7th – .590), home runs (4th – 74), runs/game (13th – 6.86) & walks (7th – 164).

• Tech is the only Power 5 program in the country to have three players in the Top 20 for HRs in 2024: Mallorie Black (5th – 16), Sara Beth Allen (12th – 14) and Madison Dobbins (18th – 13).

• Mallorie Black leads the Power 5 with 16 home runs and leads the ACC with 52 RBI (4th most in Division I). Her 52 RBI is the most by a Yellow Jacket since 2013 and her 16 HR rank 8th most in program history.

• Black was named National Player of the Week by D1 Softball – first since All-American Jen Yee, in 2010

• Black (52), Madison Dobbins (48) and Tiffany Domingue (42) each have 40 or more RBI this season, the first time GT has had three players accomplish that since 2011. GT is one of two programs in DI with three 40 RBI players (also Florida).

• Allen tied the program record for most home runs in a game when she hit three at Auburn on April 6 – one of 13 players across Division I with a three HR game this season and one of only four Jackets to ever accomplish that – first since 2011.

• Georgia Tech has four different players with double-digit multi-RBI games this season for the first time since 2010 (Mallorie Black (13), Tiffany Domingue (12), Sara Beth Allen (11) and Madison Dobbins (11)).

• Dobbins has tied the program record for the most grand slams in a single season with three, set back in 2011.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in double plays turned (22), the 7th most in Division I and the most in the Morales era.

• Allen owns the 4th most walks across all of Division I, drawing 35 free bases. She is four walks away from tying Tricia Awald (2019) and Tara Knudsen (2004) for the fifth most walks in a single season in program history.

• Allen became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record back-to-back seasons with double digit home runs (13 last season) – first since Hope Rush in 2012 and 2013.

• Jin Sileo has stolen 11 bases this year. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record 10+ stolen bases in all four seasons played at Tech and the first since 2015.

• The Yellow Jackets are the only team in the Power 5 to have four pitchers with 50+ innings pitched.

