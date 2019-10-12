Tech Picks Up Five Wins on Day One of GT Invite

Saturday Results | Sunday Draws

THE FLATS –The doubles pair of senior Chris Yun and junior Brandon Freestone advanced to the navy draw final, and three Jackets picked up singles victories on the first day of the Georgia Tech Invitational on Saturday.

Coming off a first-round bye, Yun and Freestone outlasted Wallner/Hussey (Tennessee), 7-5, to earn their spot in the navy draw final on Monday. The pair of sophomore Pablo Schelcher and freshman Keshav Chopra defeated Phillips/Gromski (Georgia), 6-0, in the olde gold consolation draw, after dropping their first match of the day.

In singles, Chopra started the day strong for the Jackets, easing his way to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Thomas Wright (Auburn) in the olde gold draw. Freshman Marcus McDaniel followed suit, taking a 6-4, 7-5 victory from Yi Zhou Liu (Clemson) in the olde gold draw. And Schelcher helped the Jackets pick up their third singles win of the day, coming back to beat Marcus Ferreira (Vanderbilt), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the white draw.

Play continues with the singles quarterfinals and singles semifinals on Sunday, followed by the singles and doubles finals on Monday. Play at the Georgia Tech Invitational will begin each day at 8 a.m., and draws will be announced prior to each day of competition.

Saturday Results

Singles

Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Yi Zhou Liu (Clemson), 6-4, 7-5

Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Thomas Wright (Auburn), 6-0, 6-1

Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) def. Marcus Ferreira (Vanderbilt), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

James Ignatowitch (Vanderbilt) def. Chris Yun (Georgia Tech), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10)

Doubles

SF – Yun/Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Wallner/Hussey (Tennessee), 7-5

Sisam/Harwell (Vanderbilt) def. Schelcher/Chopra (Georgia Tech), 7-5

Pelletier/Brown (South Carolina) def. McDaniel/Martin (Georgia Tech), 6-2

Yun/Freestone (Georgia Tech) – BYE

Consolation

SF – Schelcher/Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Phillips/Gromski (Georgia), 6-0

SF – Reyes/Grevelius (Georgia) def. McDaniel/Martin (Georgia Tech), 6-4

